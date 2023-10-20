Gaza’s main hospital will have electricity only for another 24 hrs: MSF

Gaza: Fuel stock for power generators at the Al-Shifa hospital, the main hospital in Gaza, will only last for another 24 hours at the most, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

In a news report on Thursday, the MSF said without electricity, many patients will die especially those in intensive care, neonatology, and on respiratory support machines.

“Patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer, and pregnant women are also at risk due to a general shortage of medicines,” it added.

According to the latest figures by the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry, 3,785 people, including at least 1,524 children, have died in the enclave as of Friday since the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted on October 7, with more than 12,500 others injured,

The MSF report said that between 800 and 1,000 people are injured every day in the Gaza Strip, :but this figure only includes those who manage to get to a hospital”.

“Since access to health facilities is extremely dangerous and complicated by the shortage of fuel, only the most severely sick or wounded patients risk seeking hospital care,” it added.

Al Shifa hospital is one of the few places in Gaza with electricity remaining, and it is currently also treating victims from the hospital blast at Al Alhi Baptist hospital on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians are also sheltering at Al-Shifa hospital as people went there looking for a safe haven from the constant bombing, Guillemette Thomas, MSF’s medical coordinator for Palestine, was quoted as saying in the news report.

“I believe that these people are in serious danger of dying in the next few hours, because it’s becoming impossible to get medical attention,” Thomas said.

The report went on to say that 60 per cent of the people in Gaza todayare estimated to be living outdoors without access to water or health care.

“No basic health care is available because the clinics are closed, and hygiene conditions are very poor. In addition to those with severe injuries, we risk seeing a wave of illnesses linked to poor living conditions: illnesses like diarrhoea, respiratory and skin infections, and dehydration can develop rapidly and seriously endanger the most vulnerable, including women and children.

“Half the people in Gaza are under the age of 18. Yet there is no health system left to care for them,” the MSF said.

The non-profit added that it was vital for hospitals to be running again and that regular ceasefires must be guaranteed for fuel and medicine to be brought into hospitals.