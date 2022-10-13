France to boost military presence in central Romania

By IANS 0
France to boost military presence in Romania

Bucharest: France will deploy armoured personnel carriers and tanks in central Romania by the end of October to strengthen the NATO battle group stationed there, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest said in a statement.

A company of armoured personnel carriers and a company of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will be dispatched to the town of Cincu in central Romania both by rail and on wheels, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) was established in Romania in May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in the country.

Led by France, the battle group is stationed at the Joint National Training Centre in Cincu, where it has been carrying out missions and training activities together with the Romanian Army.

France aims to step up its military presence in Romania and will deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks there, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

You might also like
World

India Abstains on UNGA Resolution Condemning Russia – Ukraine conflict

World

2 back-to-back mass whale strandings on NZ’s Chatham Islands

World

Gopalpur Port celebrates biggest giving festival week “Daan Utsav”

World

Inflation in Bangladesh rises to 10-year high

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.