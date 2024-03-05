France becomes the first country to make abortion a constitutional right

France: On Monday, France became the first country in the world to declare abortion as a constitutional right. This comes as a historic move that is heavily criticized by anti-abortion groups.

Notably, a special joint voting was conducted by the two houses of the parliament in connection with the matter. In which, Senators and MPs of the constitution supported the call by 780 votes against 72.

France Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said, “We’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one else can decide for you.”

On Monday, abortion rights activists had gathered in central Paris. Therein, they cheered and applauded in front of the Eiffel tower. The message ‘MyBodyMyChoice’ was displayed as the result of the voting was announced.

As per a report by Reuters, woman have had a legal right to abortion in France due to a law made in 1974. However, this was harshly criticized at that time.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the right to abortion are more widely accepted in France in the US and numerous other countries. Polls have shown that about 80 percent of the French population agree to the fact that abortion is legal.

The vote anointed under Article 34 of the French constitution says, “the law determines the conditions in which a woman has guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion.”