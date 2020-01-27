Four rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad: Four Katyusha rockets on Sunday landed near the US embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, capital of Iraq, an Interior Ministry official said.

The attack took place in the evening when the four rockets landed near the US embassy in the Green Zone, which also houses some of the main Iraqi government offices, the official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

There was no casualty reported, as the rockets landed in empty area near the embassy, the official said.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents’ mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10 square km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.

On Friday, the Iraqi prominent Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr called for a scheduled withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq through peaceful means.

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq on January 5, two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

Over 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.