First Hindu temple to come up in UK’s Oxford city

London: The city council in Oxford in central southern England has approved plans to convert changing rooms at a derelict sports pavilion into a Hindu temple and a community centre, a media report said.

The Oxford Hindu Temple Project will transform the football changing rooms located at Court Place Farm in Marston, Oxford the BBC reported.

While plans for the internal design are due to be submitted, the new structure will house two halls in the building — one as a place of worship, and the second as a place for community gatherings.

“We feel extraordinarily proud at this historic moment as we look forward to creating a welcoming hub at Court Place Farm,” Dr Gian Gopal, founding chairman of the Oxford Hindu Temple Project, told BBC.

The group had been looking for a suitable building for 15 years, and had appealed to the council to help them find a site for the temple after bids at other venues fell through.

Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for housing, said: “The newly approved plans propose to make fantastic use of the site, creating Oxfordshire’s only Hindu Temple as well as a community hub offering activities to the wider public.”

(IANS)

