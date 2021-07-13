FDA warns about Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccine

New Delhi: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning mentioning that the Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine could cause rare neurological complications in some cases.

Reports said that although regulators have found that the chances of developing the condition are low, they still appear to be three to five times higher among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than among the general population in the United States.

The FDA has also informed that while the J&J vaccine has run into trouble, the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines do not show any such complications.

The neurological complication is known as Guillain Barre syndrome in which body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

It said that people should immediately seek medical attention if symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs arise, especially if it spreads. Other symptoms doing the rounds include difficulty in walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing; double vision; and bowel or bladder control problems.