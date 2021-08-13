FDA approves additional Covid vaccine doses for people with weak immune systems

Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to allow some people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose.

The late-night announcement on Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

The FDA determined that transplant recipients and others with a similar level of compromised immunity can receive a third dose of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after getting their second shot.

Importantly, the FDA’s decision only applies to this high-risk group, estimated to be no more than 3% of U.S. adults. It’s not an opening for booster doses for the general population.

“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine at this time,” acting FDA Commissioner said.