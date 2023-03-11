Doctors remove vodka bottle from man’s stomach in Nepal, 1 arrested

In a bizarre incident, a 26-year-old man in Nepal had to undergo surgery to get a vodka bottle removed from his stomach, thereby leading to the arrest of a person.

Doctors found the bottle during a medical checkup after Nursad Mansuri of Gujara Municipality in Rautahat district complained of severe abdominal pain.

He was admitted to the hospital five days ago and underwent a two-and-a-half-hour long surgery to extract the bottle successfully.

The doctor said, “The bottle had ripped apart his intestine, causing leakage of feces and swelling of his intestines, but now he is out of danger.”

“Nursad’s friends might have gotten him drunk and forced a bottle into his stomach through his rectum,” according to police.

Rutahat Police have arrested one Shekh Samim in connection with the incident and have also interrogated a few of Nursad’s friends.

Further investigation is reportedly underway.