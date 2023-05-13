Cyclone Mocha landfall tomorrow: Check details

Bhubaneswar: As per the forecast released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ over East Central Bay of Bengal moved nearly Northeastwards with a speed of 19 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region near latitude 16.4 degree North and longitude 90.3 degree East.

ESCS Mocha lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 13th May 2023 over Eastcentral BoB near lat 16.9N & long 90.8E, 510km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) & 420km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar). Likely to cross the Myanmar coast close to Sittwe around noon of 14th May 2023.

It is very likely to move North-Northeastwards and cross Southeast Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around 06 00 UTC of 14th May 2023 tomorrow as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, the IMD forecast also said.