Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai tenders resignation

Bengaluru: Following the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly Election chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday. The result of the elections to the Assembly seats was declared today.

ANI took to Twitter and wrote about it. The caption of the post reads, “Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following BJP’s defeat in Karnataka election.”

It is to be noted that Of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the Congress won 136 seats, getting absolute majority to form the government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party won in 64 constituencies.