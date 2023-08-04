Costa Rican football player killed in crocodile attack

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a young soccer player was killed after being attacked by a crocodile on Thursday in Costa Rica. The deceased has been identified as 29 year old Jesus Lopez Ortiz. The incident took place when he was swimming in a river in Guanacaste province.

Facebook user Luke Kane shared a post on Facebook and wrote in the caption, “A crocodile killed football player Jesús Lopez Ortiz, who was swimming in a river in Costa Rica. Jesús, 29, worked for Deportivo Rio Cañas and left two children.”

Reportedly, the deceased football player Mr Ortiz was a member of Deportivo Rio Canas, an amateur club team. He had even appeared for the team in the Costa Rican Ascenso League.

As per reports, people who witnessed the bone-chilling incident was horrified after seeing the huge reptile swimming in the river with body of the football player in its mouth.