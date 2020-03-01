Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 54 in Iran

Tehran: The outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran has affected 987 people, of which 54 had died so far, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Sunday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Centre of the Ministry was quoted by Xinhua on the death toll.

A deputy minister of Health and Medical Education said on Sunday that it might take until June to tackle the issue in Iran.

Iran announced the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the central Qom city on February 19.