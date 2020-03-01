coronavirus
Photo: Patch

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 54 in Iran

By IANS
0 11

Tehran: The outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran has affected 987 people, of which 54 had died so far, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Sunday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Centre of the Ministry was quoted by Xinhua on the death toll.

Related News

Coronavirus update: Hong Kong reports new confirmed case as…

Coronavirus scare: Pak-Afghan border to be closed from…

UK PM expecting baby, announces engagement with lover

International community hails US-Taliban deal, urges peace…

A deputy minister of Health and Medical Education said on Sunday that it might take until June to tackle the issue in Iran.

Iran announced the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the central Qom city on February 19.

You might also like
World

Coronavirus update: Hong Kong reports new confirmed case as total reaches 96

World

Coronavirus scare: Pak-Afghan border to be closed from Monday

World

UK PM expecting baby, announces engagement with lover

World

International community hails US-Taliban deal, urges peace in Afghanistan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.