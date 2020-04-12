Colombo’s Lotus Tower lit in red to honour front-line workers

Colombo: The Lotus Tower in Colombo was lit in red to honour the medical workers, armed forces, police and all other officials who are on the front-line in Sri Lanka’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The red lights were switched on at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, illuminating a bright light in the dark sky and it was shown live on the national television as well as on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s social media accounts, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Lotus Tower will be lit at 6.45 p.m. today to honour and pay tribute to the healthcare, armed forces, police and all supporting personnel, who are leading the battle against the COVID-19,” President Rajapaksa said on his official Twitter account earlier Saturday.

“Their selfless service is the lifeblood of our country today and it’s our duty to take care of them. This tribute is for you,” the president added.

After witnessing the tower being lit up, government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella on his official twitter account paid gratitude to all service men and women who are in the forefront of the COVID-19 battle and saluted them for their dedication and courage.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths.

A total of 54 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, while 137 people remain under medical observation in the designated hospitals across the country.

The country remains under a nationwide curfew which was imposed on March 20.