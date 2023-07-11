Bodies recovered of all 6 in missing helicopter in Nepal

Kathmandu: On July 11, a helicopter carrying five passengers went missing in Nepal. The helicopter was on an expedition to Mount Everest. It was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district.

In the latest development in the Nepal helicopter crash incident, the bodies of all 6 people people on board the chopper, including the pilot, have been recovered. The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists from Mexico.

The helicopter was being operated by Manang Air. It was scheduled to return to Kathmandu after the sightseeing tour to Mt. Everest. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the chopper had to alter its route. About 10 minutes after its take off, the concerned authorities lost contact with the aircraft.

Shortly after its take off, the helicopter crashed, tragically taking the life of all six individuals onboard.