Berlin allows women to swim topless in public pools, like men

Berlin: Women will soon be granted permission to swim topless in public pools in Berlin in accordance with a ruling of the city’s authorities.

The new bathing rule allowing everyone to go swimming without covering their torsos was announced after a woman complained that she was not allowed to go topless in a public swimming pool in the capital.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate’s ombudsperson’s office for equal treatment to demand that women, like men, can swim topless, the Berlin Senate for Justice, Diversity, and Anti-Discrimination said in a written statement.

As a result of the complaint, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which has been running the public pools in Berlin, made changes to its clothing rules accordingly.

“The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbertide, because it established equal rights of all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe,” news agency AP quoted an official’s statement.

The outcome is likely to be received as a piece of good news by those who follow Germany’s freikorperkultur, or “free body culture.”