Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, family test COVID-19 positive

Yerevan: Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced via Facebook on Monday that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline,” the BBC quoted Pashinyan as saying during a Facebook live video.

“I will work from here as much as needed, but of course, under conditions of isolation,” he said.

The Prime Minister again urged citizens to always wear face masks and regularly disinfect hands.

Last week, Armenia saw its biggest daily spike in cases on Friday – 460 – but Pashinyan said his government was not thinking of a nationwide lockdown.

He added that the government will continue to promote social distancing and other hygiene rules set out by health authorities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 9,282, with 3,396 recoveries and 131 deaths, according to the Armenian government.