128 dead as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in North India

Kathmandu: Nearly 128 people died and over 140 were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4-magnitude hit Nepal nearly mid-night of Friday. Tremors were also felt in Delhi NCR and Northern part of India.

At least 36 people were confirmed dead in Rukum West, while 34 have been confirmed dead in Jajarkot.

As per the reports given by National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude was recorded with an epicentre in Jajarkot district at 11:32 pm.

Informing about the tremors, the National Centre of Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.”

Following the earthquake, Prime Minister Office of Nepal tweeted, “Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.”