8 Policemen killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

By IANS
policemen killed in afghanistan
Image Credit: IANS

Kabul: Eight Afghan policemen have been confirmed dead in an alleged insider attack at a police checkpoint in Lashkar Gah, the capital of the troubled Helmand province on Sunday.

The incident took place early Sunday when “a Taliban infiltrator disguised himself as a policeman” opened fire on the policemen inside the checkpoint in Qalai Bast area, killing eight on the spot, and escaped quickly, a top provincial official said.

Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav Must Be Transferred To A Neutral Country
Related News

111 militants killed, 79 injured in last 24 hours in…

3 Injured As Blast Targets Govt Employees’ Vehicle In…

In the meantime, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, the spokesman for Helmand police has confirmed the incident but didn’t provide details, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire exchange between the police and the Taliban rebels in Qalai Bast area inflicted casualties on both sides, he said.

The Taliban outfit, which is active in parts of Helmand province, is yet to make a comment.

You might also like
World

US President Biden gifts custom-made cycle to UK Prime Minister Johnson

World

Kulbhushan Jadhav must be transferred to a neutral country

World

Blasts hit public transport in Kabul; 7 civilians killed

World

Russia-US relations ties have deteriorated to its lowest point in years: Vladimir…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.