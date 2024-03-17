7 soldiers including 2 army officers killed in terror attack in Pakistan

Peshawar: At least seven Army soldiers including two officers killed in terror attack in Pakistan. The incident occurred when six terrorists launched multiple suicide attacks on a security check post in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan bordering Afghanistan.

According to reports, a Lieutenant Colonel and a Captain were killed along with five soldiers. Meanwhile, all the six terrorists who attacked the check post in Mir Ali area were shot dead.

As per statement given by ISPR, after the troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion, the terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks.

During this, the troops killed all the six terrorists. However, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar were killed during the fire exchange.

According to military’s media wing, a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

Following the incident, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and expressed grief over the death of the soldiers.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023. This is the highest number of cases recorded in six years.