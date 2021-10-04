7 killed, 28 injured in Pakistan accident

Islamabad: Seven people were killed and 28 others injured when a passenger bus fell off from a flyover in Khanewal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a tyre burst, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

Five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday morning, according to the police.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from east Chakwal district.

The injured are being treated at the hospital where some are in critical condition, the police added.

Road accidents are frequent in the province mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.