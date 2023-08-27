7 dead as a gang open fires at Church-led protest in Haiti

Port-au-Prince: A tragic incident unfolded in Haiti as a gang controlling a northern suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince, open fired at a protest organized by a Church. The incident resulted in the loss of at least seven lives, according to the local rights group CARDH. However, local media outlets have reported a higher casualty count, with approximately 10 individuals confirmed dead.

CARDH Director Gedeon Jean expressed concerns that the final death toll could increase further. Alongside the fatalities, numerous people sustained injuries during the attack, and there have been reports of churchgoers being kidnapped.

Videos circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, depicted around 100 participants—many donning yellow shirts associated with Pastor Marco’s religious group—marching through the suburb of Canaan. Some individuals among the marchers carried sticks and machetes.

Disturbing unverified videos shared on social media revealed scenes of individuals being shot in the streets, lifeless bodies strewn on the ground, and hostages apparently caught up in the chaos. These captives conveyed their belief that the march was intended to be peaceful, and they were unaware of the imminent confrontation with the gang.

Haiti has experienced a surge in the formation of civilian self-defense groups called “Bwa Kale.” While these groups have ignited a glimmer of hope, they’ve also triggered retaliatory actions from gangs. This has led to concerns that the cycle of violence could escalate further.