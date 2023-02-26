6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido island

Earthquake magnitude of 6.1 struck off coast Kushiro of Hokkaido in Japan, the country's weather agency said here on Saturday.

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off coast Kushiro of Hokkaido, the northern main island of Japan, the country’s weather agency said here on Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), at 10:27 p.m. local time, the temblor’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 42.8-degree north and a longitude of 145.1-degrees east, which occurred at a depth of 60 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

