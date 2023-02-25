5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, No casualties reported

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Khandilli earthquake monitoring center said, just over two weeks after two devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

In the earthquake that hit earlier this month, more than 44,000 people were killed in Turkey, where 11 provinces were affected, while the latest announced death toll in Syria was 5,914.