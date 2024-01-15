4 killed, 1 critical in hot air balloon crash in Arizona desert

Arizona: In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives while one was reported critically injured in a hot air balloon crash in Arizona. The crash occurred in the Southern Arizona Desert on Sunday, confirmed reliable reports.

An official media release from the Police Department in Eloy states that the incident took place at around 7:50 AM on Sunday. Reportedly, the hot air balloon crash-landed in the desert area towards the east pf Sunshine Blvd. and Hanna Rd. in Eloy.

Officials from the concerned police department are conducting further investigation into the matter along with officials from NTSB and FAA.

The exact reason behind the hot air balloon crash in Arizona is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary reports tell us that the accident happened after the balloon had an “unspecified problem with its envelope.”

One of the victims in the hot air balloon crash has been identified at Katie Bartrom. She was a 28 year old nurse from Indiana, said reports from the Daily Mail.

Reportedly, the hot air balloon was carrying a total of 13 people, including eight skydivers, four passengers, and a pilot. Reports from reliable sources state that the eight skydivers escaped from the aircraft before the crash. Further, it is known that one person died on the spot. Others died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Further details awaited.

