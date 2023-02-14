3 killed, 9 injured in bomb blast in Myanmar

Yangon: Three people were killed and nine others injured when a blast hit a railway station in the Bago region of Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

The explosion occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time on Monday at Nyaunglebin township of the Bago region, the information team said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

One man and one woman died on the spot, while three men and seven women who have been wounded were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, it said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, according to local authorities.

