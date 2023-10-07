2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia

In a tragic incident, three people, including two Indian trainee pilots, have been killed in a plane crash in the Chilliwack city of Canada’s British Columbia province on Saturday.

The deceased pilots identified as Abhay Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade and were from Mumbai. Another pilot has also been killed in the accident.

According to officials, the Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft crashed into some trees and bushes behind a motel.

Later, five ambulances and a paramedic supervisor sent by the provincial emergency health services has also responded to the crash.

