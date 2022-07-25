2 dead, 5 injured in Los Angeles park shooting

Los Angeles: Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles, authorities said.

At around 3.45 p.m. on Sunday, officers received numerous radio calls of a shooting in progress near the baseball field at Peck Park, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying in a statement.

Officers responded and located multiple victims, the statement added.

The paramedics transported seven victims to local hospitals, said the Los Angeles Fire Department, adding that two of the shooting victims were pronounced deceased and the other five victims were being treated for various injuries.

Police said that an unknown number of firearms were located at scene and will be booked as evidence.

It remains unknown how many suspects were involved or if this is a gang related incident, the police added.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a citywide tactical alert after the shooting.

Witnesses said hundreds of people were gathered for a car show and other activities around the park.

When gunfire erupted, people immediately ran from the scene in terror, reported KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC network