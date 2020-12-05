china mine accident
Image Credits: IANS

18 Dead, 1 Rescued From A Mine Accident In China’s Yongchuan

By IANS

Beijing: Eighteen people have died, while one other person was rescued after an accident due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide at a coal mine in China, authorities said on Saturday.

The accident took place at around 5 p.m. on Friday at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan district, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the time, workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, trapping 24 workers underground.

The mine was suspended and shut down two months ago.

The rescue operation is underway, while the cause of the accident is being investigated.

