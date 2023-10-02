10 migrants killed, 17 injured in cargo truck accident in Mexico

Mexico: In a devastating incident, at least 10 Cuban migrants lost their lives, and 17 others sustained serious injuries when the cargo truck transporting them met with an accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The accident unfolded along the Pacific coast section of the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway in Chiapas. This particular route is frequently used by migrants traveling from Guatemala into Mexico as they journey northward toward the United States.

The National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico disclosed that the unfortunate incident occurred because the Ford truck involved was not designed to carry such a large number of people. Tragically, the driver of the vehicle fled the accident scene.

According to initial reports, it appears that the driver was driving at an excessive speed, lost control of the truck, and it overturned, leading to this tragic outcome.

The INM has shared that the 17 individuals who sustained injuries in the accident have been promptly transported to nearby hospitals.