1 killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey

Turkey: In a tragic incident, one person was killed, while 10 other were injured after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole in Turkey. The incident has come to the fore from southern Turkish province of Antalya.

According to reports given by Reuters, 24 cabins were stranded in the air at 5:23 pm (1423 GMT) on Friday. Sixteen hours later, more than 60 people were still stranded in the remaining nine cabins in the air. As many as 112 people were rescued.

Reportedly, none of the people being rescued had critical injuries or were in poor health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority chairman Okay Memis said.

Following the incident, in a statement on social media platform X, the interior ministry said seven helicopters and more than 500 rescue workers were carrying out rescue efforts.

The interior ministry of Turkey also shared a video which showed rescue personnel tied to safety ropes climbing into cabins.

As per reports, the cable car has 36 cabins with a capacity of six people each, and it takes an average of nine minutes to go uphill to the Tunektepe facility with panoramic views of the city of Antalya.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.