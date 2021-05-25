Xiaomi has unveiled the 2021 version of one of its best selling smartphones Redmi Note 8 globally that was launched in 2019 today. The company revealed the specifications of the 2021 model however, it did not mention the pricing and availability details of the phone.

The phone will be offered in three colour options that is Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black.

The older Redmi Note 8 variant that was launched in India in October 2019 was priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

The Redmi Note 8 will be offered with a single 4GB RAM and with two storage options such as 64GB and 128GB.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) specifications

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dot Drop display with 409ppi pixel density, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 500 nits peak brightness. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

While the Redmi Note 8 from 2019 was powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and has up to 6GB of RAM.

The device features the same quad camera setup at the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it comes with a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 8 (2021) includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Sensors onboard includes proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, linear motor, gyroscope, and IR Blaster.

Xiaomi has packed a 4,000mAh for the phone that supports 18W charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and measures 158.3×75.3×8.35mm and weighs 190 grams.