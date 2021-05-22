Redmi Note 10 Ultra specifications and price has been teased ahead of its official launch on 26th May in China. Redmi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G along with Note 10 Ultra on the same day.

Redmi has already launched six devices under the Note 10 lineup, and now the brand is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 10 Ultra. The phone will come in three storage configuration that is 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage.

The base variant of Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G is tipped to be priced at CNY 1,799 ( around Rs 20,000 ).

Redmi Note 10 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Redmi has shared posters of Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G in a a Phantom Blue colour on Weibo. Thanks to that, we now know some of the key specifications and the price of this smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G has similar looks to the previous devices of the Note 10 series except the camera module of the phone seems to be slightly wider, and the flash is placed differently. The back of the phone features a striped 3D texture.

In the poster, the company said the phone will have a better overall grip. The poster shows the phone with a triple camera setup in a rectangular module. While the phone gets a centred punch-hole camera for selfies at the front.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display that support a 90Hz refresh rate and it will be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset is built on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

Besides this, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that support 33W fast charging.