Vivo has an affordable 5G phone dubbed as Y52 5G in Europe. The Vivo Y52 was originally launched in Thailand in March this year.

The phone has a sleek design and comes with a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, dual-SIM support, expandable storage, and the battery supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y52 5G price and specifications

Vivo Y52 5G is available in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant but it is unclear if this is the only variant available. Vivo has not shared pricing and availability for the phone yet. Its “bigger brother,” as Vivo calls it, Vivo Y72 5G is priced at EUR 299 (around Rs 26,700).

It is not certain whether the device will come to Indian market or not.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display and runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The phone also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.