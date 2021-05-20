Vivo Y53s To Feature A MediaTek Helio G80 Chipset, Specs Spotted On Google Play Console

The Vivo Y53s is expected to launch soon in India. However, ahead of its launch the device has been spotted on the Google Play Console.

The device is assumed to be the successor of Vivo Y52s which was launched in China. However, the device was not released in India.

The specifications of Vivo Y53s were leaked on various website including the Bureau of Indian standards Indian standards (BIS).

According to the specifications listed on Google Play Console, the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek MT6769T chipset (otherwise known as Helio G80). The other specifications of the device include FHD+ display, 33W fast charging and 8GB RAM.

The Vivo Y53s will come with Android 11 Operating System out of the box. However, the details about the optics on the smartphone remain unknown.

