Video streaming platform Netflix might be looking forward to enter the video games territory in the recent future.

As the company is looking to hire an executive for monitoring its expansion into the gaming sector, we can be quite sure about its entry into the new sector.

There has been a rise in gaming during the recent covid-19 pandemic situation, and this might have been the reason behind the entry of Netflix into the sector.

Netflix had also created games based on some of its world famous shows like Stranger Things and Money Heist (La casa de Papel).

This move of Netflix seems to be quite similar to Apple’s online subscription ‘Apple Arcade’ which provides bundle of games.

According to reports, Netflix is on its way to launch N-Plus subscription for its users very soon. The new service will help the users to get exclusive content related to their favourite TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries etc.

Speaking in rough terms, the N-Plus subscription will provide the users behind-the-scenes content, podcasts, trivia and many more. Prior to the launch of the N-Plus subscription, Netflix has been trying to take a survey from its users.