Twitter employees asked to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week or get fired

Elon musk recently took over micro-blogging platform Twitter and made some drastic changes in the platform.

Twitter users will now have to pay for their Twitter Blue subscription and the verification process has also been altered.

However, to make all these changes requires the hard work of the Twitter employees. According to reports, some Twitter engineers have revealed that they have been instructed to work for nearly 12 hours a day and seven days a week in order to meet hit Musk’s aggressive deadlines.

Moreover, the managers have not discussed anything about ‘overtime pay or comp time, or about job security’ for the extra hours they will be working.

As per the report, the engineers have reportedly been given a deadline of early November. Those who fail to meet the deadlines might get fired from their job. It is rumored that Musk is threatening people of 50 percent layoffs to force the employees to comply with the order.

Elon Musk has given the engineers a deadline of November 7 to launch the paid verification feature for the Twitter Blue tick subscription. He has also given deadlines for other things too. If they don’t meet the requirements they will lose their job, said reports. Mush also plans to revise the verification process for Blue tick too.

Many people have criticized this step of Musk on Twitter. Some of them have also raised questions about the high price of the Blue subscription. Initially, it was reported that users will need to pay $19.99 (around Rs 1,600) for the subscription, but Musk asked people on Twitter if $8 (around Rs 660) would be reasonable.