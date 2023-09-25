Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot can do yoga! Watch video

Tesla, the Electric vehicle giant, made a remarkable reveal on Sunday. The company unveiled Optimus, its humanoid robot. In a rather captivating video presentation, Tesla’s Optimus displayed its impressive capabilities, including doing yoga poses and sorting colored blocks.

The said video, began with showcasing Optimus’s ability to sort objects swiftly and efficiently, rivalling human speed. When faced with added complexity, the robot seamless overcame the hurdles. This demonstrated its remarkable problem solving skill.

Next, Tesla’s Optimus took to the stage and performed yoga poses that require balance and flexibility. Optimus performed a rather difficult pose of standing on one leg and then extending its limbs. The video also highlighted that Optimus can now self-calibrate its arms and legs. Subsequently, it can accurately locate them in space by using vision and joint position encoders.

The video was originally shared on Tesla’s official Optimus handle on X (formerly Twitter) inviting collaboration to further develop Optimus and refine its yoga skills. The caption of the video read: “Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained and fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine).”

Yet another significant revelation in the video was that Optimus operates on the same end-to-end neutral network as Tesla’s cars. Know what this means? This means that it can process video input and generate control output, showcasing the integration of cutting-edge technology across Tesla’s product line.

Take a look at the video here: