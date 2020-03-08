Amazon emerges as top internet brand
Image Credit: IANS

Survey Reveals That Amazon is India’s Most Desired Internet Brand

By IANS
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon is the most desired internet brand in India, followed by Google, according to a TRAI Research survey.

Facebook is ranked third for the fifth consecutive time, followed by Zomato at the fourth position. In the fifth and sixth ranks were Google Play Store and Ola. OTT services provider Zee5 makes debut at seventh place.

According to survey, of the 30 brands listed in the internet category, 16 are Indian, 12 the from USA and two from China.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRAI Research, said, “It’s interesting to see Indian internet brands dominate the list. Due to data democratisation, nearly 34 per cent Indian have easy and cheap availability of data. It has been a phenomenal growth over the last 5 years and has huge potential.”

The brands that offered quality of consistent service, availability and ease of use, seemed to dominate the desire among consumers, he said.

TRA’s Most Desired Internet Brands 2020 includes 10 new entrants, showing swift consumer acceptance and rejection patterns. The new entrants are Google Playstore, ZEE5, Club Factory, Nykaa, AJio, Voot, Netflix, Eros Now, Reliance Smart and TikTok.

