Samsung Galaxy M34 gets a launch date, to be sold through Amazon in India

The Samsung Galaxy M34 will be launched very soon on India. Samsung has now teased the launch of the device and it will be available on Amazon India. The initial teaser shows the presence of a triple camera setup on the rear of the device. The sides of the device appear to be quite thin and the buttons (including the fingerprint sensor) are present on one side of the device.

Even though Samsung has not spoken anything about the specifications of the Galaxy M34, the initial reports have suggested that the device will have similarities with the Galaxy A34.

Hence it is expected that the Galaxy M34 5G will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display which will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. When it comes to the processor of the device, the Samsung Galaxy M34 will be powered by a Dimensity 1080 chipset and will be equipped with 6 or 8GB of RAM. The storage of the device is expected to be offered up to 256GB.

In terms of camera setup, the M34 5G is expected to be offered with 48MP (wide), 8MP (ultrawide), and 5MP (macro) cameras on the rear. On the other hand, the selfie camera of the device is expected to be 13MP.

When it comes to connectivity features of the device, we can expect Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB type-C, and OTG. In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.