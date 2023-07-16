Samsung Galaxy M34 5G goes on sale: Know its price, and other features

New Delhi: Samsung’s latest addition to its Galaxy M series — Galaxy M34 5G went on sale in India starting from Saturday onwards.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant with select bank cards.

Available in three colours — Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue — Galaxy M34 5G is available to purchase from the company’s official website and at select online and offline stores.

The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, it is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset making it fast and super power-efficient.

The new smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

On the front, it houses a 13MP high-resolution front camera.

It also sports Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects to allow customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

Moreover, it packs a 6000mAh battery and is said to provide battery life that lasts up to two days.

Further, the company said that it will provide four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.