Xiaomi has launched its latest offering Redmi Note 10S alongside Redmi Watch in India today that is on Thursday. Redmi Note 10S was debuted globally back in March and Redmi Watch was launched in November in China.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10S is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Redmi Watch is said to come with a 1.4-inch display and have 11 sports Modes. The watch weighs just 35 grams.

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch: Price in India, availability

Redmi Note 10S price starts at Rs 14,999 for the basic 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in three Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

On the other hand, Redmi Watch costs Rs 3,999 and is offered in Black, Blue, and Ivory watch case colour options and four strap colour option such as Black, Blue, Ivory, and Olive.

Redmi Note 10S is set to go on sale in India starting from May 18 through Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi partnered retail stores while the Redmi Watch is scheduled to go on sale in India from May 25. The Redmi Watch will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 1,100 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for protection from fall and SGS low blue light certification.

The phone runs on runs Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone has IP53-certified for dust and water resistance. It comes with dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification.

The device features a quad rear camera setup for photos and videos. The camera module houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone have a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats which is placed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout on the display.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging supports. It comes with a company provided a fast charger in the box. The phone measures 160.46×74.5×8.29mm and weighs 178.8 grams.