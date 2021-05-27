Xiaomi has launched the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in China. The new TWS earbuds are an upgraded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 that were launched in China in February.

The TWS earbuds brings active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and have an ultra-low latency listening mode and the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro price

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is priced at CNY 299 (around Rs. 3,400). They are offered in two colour options that is Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black.

The TWS earbuds are currently available for pre-order via JD.com and set to go on sale in China from June 11.

As of now, Xiaomi has not revealed on when the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will arrive in global market.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro earbuds have active noise cancellation (ANC) feature with three mics and have a compact design similar to its predecessor Redmi AirDots 3, but the charging case has a different shape.

TWS earbuds are powered by 9mm moving coil drivers and come with four adjustable sound effects.

The ANC feature will help to reduce noise by up to 35dB, claimed company. The TWS earbuds can be connected with two devices at a time and they are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The earbuds has Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

The earbuds’s charging case takes the total battery life to a total of 28 hours. The TWS earbuds is claimed to last up to six hours on a single charge.

The charging case has a USB Type-C port at the bottom to connect to the charger and has a pairing button on the front. It also has Qi wireless charging support. It delivers three hours of playtime with a 10-minute charging.