Realme Narzo 60x launched with Dimensity 6100+ SoC in India at Rs 12,999

Realme Narzo 60x has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The device joins the Realme Narzo 60, and Realme Narzo 60 Pro in the series. It comes with Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and a 50MP primary camera.

Realme provides the device in a Stellar Green color option, that flaunts an InterstellarX Design at the back. It is said to made with a Glitter Sand Process for “an exquisite effect that comes to life in the light, shining like dazzling stars.” The rear panel also has an 8-layer gradient coating for a Gradient Light Effect. Realme says the Stellar Green version is “inspired by the vastness and mystery of the galaxy,” with each X-shaped line representing a “path to discovery.”

Check the price, specifications and features of the device here.

Specifications

The Narzo 60x is equipped with a 6.72″ 120Hz FullHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 680 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a fingerprint scanner, which is embedded in the power button.

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, that supports virtual expandable up to 12GB. It gets 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage.

The Narzo 60x’s sports a circular camera island at the rear. It houses a 50MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. the device features an 8MP selfie camera that is housed inside a centered punch hole.

The smartphone supports 5G connectivity and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The company claims it can go from 1% to 50% in just 29 minutes. It also supports 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C 2.0 port connectivity. It weighs 190 grams, and has a thickness of 7.89mm.

Price, Availability

The Realme Narzo 60x price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB model and the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be offered in two color options- Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colors. The Stellar Green color sports an InterstellarX Design. It will go on sale in India starting September 12 through Realme’s official website and Amazon.in.

Realme also unveiled the Buds T300 TWS earphones alongside the Narzo 60x.

Realme Buds T300

The Realme Buds T300 are advertised with a 360° Spatial Audio Effect and 50ms latency with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The buds also support Dolby Atmos and have an IP55 rating.

The Buds T300 pack a 43 mAh battery in each bud, while the charging case comes with a 460 mAh cell.

Each bud weighs 4.1g, comes with 12.4mm drivers, offers 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and supports touch controls.

Realme says the Buds T300 will offer up to 8 hours of music playback at 50% volume without ANC and 6 hours with ANC. When paired with the charging case, you can get up to 40 hours of total playback at 50% volume without ANC and 30 hours with ANC.

However, once the battery is completely drained, a quick 10-minute top-up through the USB-C port on the charging case will provide up to 7 hours of music playback at 50% volume with ANC turned off.

Price

The Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones are priced at Rs 2,299 and have two color options – Stylish Black and Youth White. Sales will begin in India starting September 12 through Realme’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and mainline channels.