Smartphone manufacturing company Realme has launched another device in its GT series line-up. The company has launched Realme GT Neo in China which is powered by a MediaTek Dimension 1200 SoC. The GT Neo will be the second device in the much hyped GT series in China.

The device features a 6.43 inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek processor along with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The Realme GT Neo is based on Android 11 and runs Realme UI 2.0.

In terms of camera, the device sports a triple camera set-up on the rear while on the front it has a punch hole single camera. The triple-camera setup includes 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie-camera is 16MP shooter and is housed in a punch hole.

The device is packed with a 4500 mAh battery with a support for 65W fast-charging. The Realme GT Neo is available in three variants of 6GB +128 GB, 8GB + 128 GB and 12GB+ 256GB combination. Other connectivity features equipped in the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, UFS 3.1 Storage, 3.5 mm headphone jack, in screen fingerprint sensor and USB type-C support.

The Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1799 (Rs 20,100 approx.) for the 6GB +128 GB variant, CNY 1999 (Rs 22,400 approx.) and CNY 2399 (Rs 26,800 approx.) for the 8GB +128 GB variant and 8GB+256 GB variant respectively. The device is available in three colour options of Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black.