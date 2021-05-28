Oppo has launched the Reno 6 series in China. The series comes with three smartphones including the most premium variant Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and the basic Oppo Reno 6.

All three handsets come with 32-megapixel selfie cameras, 65W fast charging support and feature a hole-punch display. All the three reno 6 smartphones have different chipsets.

Price, availability

The vanilla model Oppo Reno 6 comes in two storage configurations such as the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant which are priced in China at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,800) and CNY 3,199 (around Rs 36,400) respectively.

While the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is also available with two storage options. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 39,800) and the 12 GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,200).

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, on the other hand is priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,500) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 51,200) for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The smartphones is currently up for pre-order in the company’s online store.

The company has not specified whether it will come to other market or not.

As per reports of TechRadar India, the phones is expected to arrive in the Indian market in July.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Oppo Reno 6 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate and runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery on board that siupports 65W fast charging.

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary shooter. The phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The handset also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is listed to be 7.59mm thin and weigh 182 grams.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and features a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, that is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and other two 2-megapixel sensors. It also has an 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

It is backed by a slightly 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone weighs 177 grams and is 7.6mm thin.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications

The most premium, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ also runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and it is equipped with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

There is a quad rear camera setup on the phone as well which houses a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 13-megapixel tertiary shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera. At the front, the phone features a 32-megapixel camera to capture selfies.