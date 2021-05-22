Oppo has launched its latest offering Reno 5A in Japan. The new Oppo phone comes with 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 90Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Oppo Reno 5A availability

Oppo has not revealed the Reno 5A price yet. The phone is said to be available in Japan from early next June. The phone will come in Ice Blue and Silver Black colour options.

The company has not revealed the details about the pricing and availability of the Reno 5A in other regional markets.

Oppo Reno 5A specifications

The Oppo Reno 5A features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS display with support of 90 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports 180Hz touch sampling rate and 405ppi of pixel density. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top.

The company has equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to power the device. The chipset comes along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Oppo Reno 5A has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

There is a quad camera setup on the backside of the Reno 5A that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The camera features include Ultra Night Video, Live HDR, and Neon Portrait. It is also capable of recording videos from both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

For selfies and video chats, the device has a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone also comes with IP68 certification which makes it dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery on the Reno 5A that supports up to 18W fast charging over QuickCharge and USB Power Delivery (PD) standards. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back for security purpose.

In terms of dimension, the phone measures 162×74.6×8.2mm and weighs 182 grams.