NoiseFit Halo smartwatch launched in India, Check price

NoiseFit has launched its latest offering ‘Halo’ smartwatch in India. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels and has Bluetooth calling support. The wearable has a claimed battery life of up to 7-day battery life and can last up to a day with heavy calling.

Let’s check the price, features and specification of NoiseFit Halo smartwatch.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price

The newly launched Halo smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India from February 27 at 12 pm IST.

The wearable comes in six different colour variants — Statement Black, Jet Black, Classic Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Fiery Orange. It is Offred with three strap options — leather, textured silicone, and standard silicone.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch specifications

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch sports a premium metallic build. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It supports Bluetooth-calling powered by Tru Sync and hence. the company claims that it offers quick pairing and low power consumption.

The smartwatch let’s user choose among over 150 cloud watch faces. It helps users keep active and check health conditions with multiple sports modes and health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, and step tracker, among others. It also features an always-on display and is IP68-rated for water resistance.

As per the company, the smartwatch can last up to one week on a single charge and up to 1 day with heavy Bluetooth calling. The listing for the product on the official website also includes other features like a IP68-rated water resistance, smart touch tech, notifications, weather updates and more.