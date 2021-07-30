Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 Pro with 108MP main camera launched: Check Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro in Motorola Edge 20 series. The three smartphones features triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensors and have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

All the three phones comes in a single storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Pro price, colour

Motorola Edge 20 price is set at EUR 499.99 (around Rs 44,100) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model that is comes in two colour options –Frosted Onyx and Frosted Pearl.

While the Motorola Edge 20 Lite costs EUR 349.99 (around Rs 30,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model that is offered in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colour options.

Lastly, Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at EUR 699.99 (around Rs 61,800) for 12GB + 256GB storage model and it is available in Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue colour options.

All three phones will go on sale next month in Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 is one of the slimmest 5G phones in the market and the smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and has 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and HDR10+ certification.

It runs My UX on top of Android 11.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The other two cameras are a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 3x high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging that is said to deliver 8 hours of power in 10 minutes.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth, among others.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Lite has the same 6.7-inch OLED display, but the refresh rate is 90Hz instead of 144Hz.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging supports.

For photos and videos, the Lite also packs a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and Macro Vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the device also has a 32-megapixel camera.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has the same display specifications as the Motorola Edge 20 but it has Amazon HDR support. It runs

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that also supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

For photos and videos, Motorola Edge 20 Pro also carries a triple rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide and macro lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 5x high-res optical zoom and 50X Super Zoom telephoto lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.