ISRO’s PSLV rocket to launch Pixxel’s earth imaging satellite

By IANS

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday that NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Department of Space, has entered into a launch agreement with the country’s private satellite company Pixxel.

According to ISRO, on Thursday, NewSpace India had signed the agreement with Pixxel to launch its first satellite. The Pixxel satellite will be put into the orbit by ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket early next year.

According to the Bengaluru-based Pixxel, it is building a constellation of earth imaging small satellites to provide an entirely new kind of dataset that today’s satellites aren’t capable of. The planned constellation will provide global coverage every 24 hours.

Other details about the satellite – its weight, mission life ect. – are not available yet.

