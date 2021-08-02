How to verify if your COVID 19 vaccination certificate is real

The Covid-19 Vaccination camp is going on across India for the last six months. Many of us have already received the vaccine shot by booking on the CoWin portal or Arogya Setu app, while many people are still waiting in line for their turn.

The government has also announced the ‘onsite registration’ facility for people, which means people can directly go to the vaccination center without an online booking and make an appointment to get the vaccine at the center.

The govt is providing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to people after they receive the vaccine dose. However, you will get the final certificate after receiving both the doses of the vaccine.

But have you ever thought whether your certificate is real or fake?

If you want to know whether the answer then you can check the authenticity of your vaccine certificate in this way.

How to identify whether a Covid-19 vaccination certificate is genuine or is fake ?

Recently, many people have questioned the authenticity of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate and many people have also complained that they have received fake vaccine certificates.

To reassure the people, the government has announced some new methods to check the authenticity of the certificate online.

In this way, people can check the certificate from your phone while sitting at home.

To check the covid vaccine certificate authentication on CoWin portal follow the steps bellow…

-First type ‘verify.cowin.gov.in/’ in your phone’s browser.

-Then a ‘Verify a vaccination certificate’ window will appear and just below the heading a Scan QR code option will be seen.

-Click Scan QR code option and allow browser to access camera.

-Now scan the QR code given on your vaccine certificate.

-After scanning the QR code, if ‘Certificate Successfully Verified’ text appears then your certificate is genuine or if you get the message of ‘Certificate Invalid’ then your certificate is fake.

Arogya Setu app

To identify the vaccinated and non vaccinated people, the Government of India has announced to give blue tick to vaccinated people on the Arogya Setu app.

As per reports, a blue tick will appear on the Aarogya Setu app account of those people who have already received the both the doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

And if you have received the vaccine shot through the Arogya Setu app then you will get a blue tick and blue shield.

The advantage of this step is, people who have taken both the doses can be identified directly from the Arogya Setu app without the vaccination certificate.